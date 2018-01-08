Home TEXAS Police ID Suspect In Killing Of George H.W. Bush’s Doctor
Police ID Suspect In Killing Of George H.W. Bush’s Doctor
(AP) – Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor.  Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday that the suspect, 65-year-old Joseph James Pappas, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Acevedo says Dr. Mark Hausknecht operated on Pappas’ mother more than 20 years ago and that she died on the operating table.  Hausknect was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work last month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Acevedo says investigators think that a lot of planning went into the killing, and that it required a fair amount of skill.  In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

