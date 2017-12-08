Home NATIONAL Police Identify Helicopter, Troopers In Crash
(AP) – Virginia state police said one of their agency’s helicopters crashed Saturday outside Charlottesville, killing two troopers.  Police said the helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitoring the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Police said Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crash.  The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally.

