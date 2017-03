It was a Weslaco man who was killed in a 1-car crash in Weslaco Sunday morning. Police have confirmed the identity of the victim as 28-year-old Juan Cavazos. Cavazos had lost control of his 2008 Dodge Avenger in the 21-hundred block of South Bridge Avenue, the vehicle rolled, Cavazos was thrown out, and pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still looking into all of the factors that may have led to the wreck.