Police In Escobares Helping Border Patrol After Regular Hours

Some police officers in Escobares are helping the Border Patrol with their immigration mission.   The officers work with the Border Patrol after their regular policing duties are done.

City officials are concerned about the impact on the officers who are overworked and underpaid. They also say with the current influx of immigrants there is always a chance the police department resources may be used at the border instead of working at their regular job to keep the community safe and secure.

