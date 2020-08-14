Police In Pharr Shoot Teen Carrying BB Gun

Texas Rangers are investigating after police officers shot a teen in Pharr. Officers were called to an apartment complex on North Fir Street yesterday morning by the teen’s parents. The unidentified male suspect came out of an apartment carrying what looked like a rifle, according to police. When he refused to comply with commands, officers fired at the teen, wounding him. Investigators later found that the teen was carrying a BB gun. The teen was taken to the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.