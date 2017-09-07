Home TEXAS Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery
Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery
TEXAS
0

Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery

0
0
POLICE CHASE
now viewing

Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery

JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE
now playing

Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

LAKE
now playing

Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July

RANDY SCHELL VOICEOVER ACTOR KILLED IN SKY DIVING ACCIDENT
now playing

Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
now playing

California Wildfires Send Some 8K People Fleeing

BEAR BLACK BEAR
now playing

Teen Bit In Head By Bear Wakes Up To "crunching sound"

HOUSING
now playing

Black Homeowners Struggle As US Housing Market Recovers

CONGRESS
now playing

Welcome Back, Congress. Health Care, Budget Await Lawmakers

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Backs Off Cybersecurity Unit With Russia

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Report: Trump Jr. Was Promised Damaging Info About Clinton

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues

(AP) – Police in North Texas say a driver who led officers on a chase after a robbery brought along an unexpected passenger: his infant child.  The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 19-year-old Quardrion Atkins and two other teenagers were arrested Saturday.

Police in Arlington say the three are accused of robbing an apartment Friday night and a home on Saturday, after which they led police on a short chase in an SUV. Authorities say Atkins’ child was in the vehicle.

Police say each of the three suspects will face two counts of aggravated robbery.  Arlington police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison says Atkins will also be charged with endangering a child. The Arlington jail confirmed Atkins was in custody Sunday but said no defense attorney was listed in his records.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Girl, Man Shot To Death In Drug-Related Investigation
  2. Police ID Officers Involved In Man’s Shooting In Columbus
  3. Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County
  4. San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing
Related Posts
JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE

Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

jsalinas 0
LAKE

Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July

jsalinas 0
RANDY SCHELL VOICEOVER ACTOR KILLED IN SKY DIVING ACCIDENT

Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video