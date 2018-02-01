Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

(West Sacramento, CA) — Authorities in West Sacramento say the death of a father and his two daughters appears to be a murder-suicide. The three bodies were found inside a locked car at a Mobile Home Park on West Capitol Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

The 47-year-old father was pronounced dead, while the nine- and 12-year-old girls were taken to the hospital unresponsive. Both later died. Police say there were no gunshot or knife wounds, and the cause of death for all three will be determined by autopsy.