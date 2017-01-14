Home TEXAS Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church
Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church
(AP) – A man who Austin police say repeatedly fired an assault-style weapon into the air outside a church has been shot and killed by an officer after he refused to drop the gun.

Authorities say the shooting early Saturday in northwest Austin culminated a series of events that included police responding to a robbery call and to a fight in a parking lot at the same location. Police were summoned a third time after reports of a man with a shotgun and assault-style weapon.

Assistant Police Chief Chris McIlvain says the man fired five or six times in the air, moved toward the church and resumed firing. He refused commands to drop his weapons and was in a church courtyard when he was shot.

His name has not been released.

