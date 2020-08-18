Police: Man, 38, Dies After Flea Market Shooting

(AP)–Police say a 38-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during a “targeted” shooting at a San Antonio flea market. Officer Jennifer Rodriguez says the Sunday morning shooting also injured a 14-year-old boy and 19- and 27-year-old men.

Police initially reported there were five people wounded, but Rodriguez said Monday that only four were shot. Officers have not made any arrests and are still investigating the gunfire that left the Mission Open Air Market’s parking lot scattered with shell casings, firearms and bodies. Market owner Joel Dauley says one man began shooting at several others around 11:30 a.m.