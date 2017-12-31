Home TEXAS Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others
Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others
TEXAS
Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others

DEADLY SHOOTING
Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others

(AP) – Police investigators in Austin say a 19-year-old man has confessed to the shooting death of a woman and injuring three others in a series of robbery attempts that began Christmas Day.

Police Lt. Jason Staniszewski said Friday that Xavier Lewis was wearing an ankle monitor due to a prior aggravated robbery charge and it implicated him in the latest crimes.  Lewis was arrested Thursday on charges that include capital murder.

Authorities say Lewis robbed four people on Christmas Day and shot two of them. They say he later took a woman’s car then struck a person with it, leaving that person in serious condition.

Staniszewski says 30-year-old Ebony Michelle Sheppard was shot Tuesday in an apparent robbery attempt. She later died at a hospital.  Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney for Lewis.

