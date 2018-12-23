Home TEXAS Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Wife’s Laptop
Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

(AP) – A North Texas man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his wife’s laptop computer because she was playing loud music on it.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 44-year-old Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm.  He remained jailed on Saturday, held with no bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Lykins.  Police say they were called to Lykins’ Fort Worth home around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say his wife received minor injuries from computer debris after Lykins fired his weapon.  Authorities say Lykins barricaded himself in his home before he was taken into custody.

