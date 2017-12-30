Police: Man Kills 2, Then Himself At Houston Auto Shop

(AP) – Police say a man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two people before going outside and killing himself.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. Friday. The southwest Houston shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs.

Houston police also didn’t immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating.