Police: Man Kills Himself After Killing Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend In Houston

A man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and wounding three others in Houston is dead after taking his own life.

Police say Kendrick Thomas shot his ex-girlfriend Cody John, and her sister and mother Wednesday morning at home in the 69-hundred-block of Landor Street. John and her unborn baby died at the home, while her mother and sister are both in serious but stable condition. Thomas later went to another home in the 71-hundred-block of Hedgewood and shot John’s current boyfriend, who is in stable condition.

Investigators tracked the suspect to northeast Harris County, where he was hiding in a truck. Once he was surrounded, Thomas shot and killed himself.