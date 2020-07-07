TEXAS

Police: Man Who Traded Gunfire With Police Killed Self

(AP) – Police in suburban Dallas say a preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Irving police say 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say his wife has been released from the hospital. Police say officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

