Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

(Houston, TX) — Bond is sest at 105-thousand dollars for a man accused of having guns and ammo inside a downtown hotel. Russell Ziemba made his first court appearance Tuesday on trespassing and assault on a public servant charges.

Police say Ziemba was harassing other guests at the hotel early Sunday when an off-duty cop told him to leave the hotel and saw the weapons. Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that day Ziemba wasn’t planning to shoot anyone, and had the guns at the hotel for safekeeping. The FBI and police are still investigating.