Police: Metro Phoenix Retail Complex Shooter Felt ‘bullied’

This booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr., who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes in a shooting Wednesday, May 20, 2020, near a shopping and entertainment district in Glendale, Ariz. Three people were injured, one critically. It's unknown whether Hernandez's has been assigned an attorney who can comment on his behalf. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) – Police say a man opened fire at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex because he wanted to retaliate for bullying.

Authorities said Thursday 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. admitted to planning the shooting at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District as a way to “gain some respect” after having been bullied.

Police say Hernandez injured three people, one critically, with an assault rifle Wednesday night. The complex had reopened last week after being shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The area includes the stadium for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.