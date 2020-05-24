Police: Miami Mom Faked Son’s Abduction, Faces Murder Charge

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Patricia Ripley. Officials say Ripley faked her son's abduction and instead led him to the canal where he drowned. Court records show 45-year-old Patricia Ripley is facing a first-degree murder charge. Her son was 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley and was autistic. The boy's body was found early Friday, May 22, 2020 at a golf course canal. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)