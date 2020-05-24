NATIONAL

Police: Miami Mom Faked Son’s Abduction, Faces Murder Charge

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Patricia Ripley. Officials say Ripley faked her son's abduction and instead led him to the canal where he drowned. Court records show 45-year-old Patricia Ripley is facing a first-degree murder charge. Her son was 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley and was autistic. The boy's body was found early Friday, May 22, 2020 at a golf course canal. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

(AP) — Officials say a Miami woman faked her son’s abduction and instead led him to a canal where he drowned. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says 45-year-old Patricia Ripley is also facing attempted and premeditated murder charges because she pushed the boy into another canal the same night, but witnesses rescued 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley the first time. The mother first claimed she was ambushed by two black men who demanded drugs and took her son late Thursday. The boy’s body was found early Friday at a golf course canal.

