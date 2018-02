(Los Angeles, CA) — A shooting at a middle school in Los Angeles yesterday is being ruled an accident. The 12-year-old girl arrested for the incident at Sal Castro Middle School is being charged with negligent discharge of a firearm.

A 15-year-old student was shot in the head. He’s in stable condition and expected to fully recover. Another 15-year-old girl was hit in the wrist. Several others suffered minor injuries. Police recovered a handgun from the scene.