Police: Mississippi Woman Kidnapped 2 Girls From Texas Home

(AP) – Authorities have arrested a Mississippi woman who they say abducted two girls from their home in Texas.   Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Gaylene Edwards was being held Saturday in the Rankin County, Mississippi, jail on charges that include two counts of kidnapping.

Authorities say Edwards was acquainted with the girls’ family and appeared at their home northeast of Dallas early Friday morning. They didn’t specify how the girls, ages 8 and 11, are related.

Police in Texas, working with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers in Edwards’ hometown of Pearl, Mississippi, tracked Edwards and the girls to Jackson, Mississippi, where she was apprehended later Friday. The girls weren’t physically harmed.  Authorities have not indicated a motive in the case.  Jail records don’t indicate whether Edwards has an attorney yet.

