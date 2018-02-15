Home TEXAS Police Mistakenly Shoot Man Who Took Gun From Suspect
(AP) – An Amarillo shelter worker who wrestled a gun away from a man holding hostages was then shot by a police officer who mistook him as the suspect.  Police say they received a report Wednesday of a man holding dozens hostage in the chapel of Faith City Mission, a downtown shelter serving the indigent and others.

An officer confronted a man inside holding a gun and shot him. The investigation revealed the man works at the shelter and had moments earlier fought with the gunman and took away his weapon.  Police say the worker remained hospitalized Thursday with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say 35-year-old Joshua Len Jones is being held at the Potter County jail on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping.   Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney who’s representing him.

