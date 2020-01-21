Police: Mother Says She Killed 3 Kids Found In Phoenix Home

(AP) Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. A 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found dead inside the family’s home Monday. Police said Tuesday that the 22-year-old mother admitted to harming her three children and has been booked into jail. Phoenix firefighters say they received a call from the home reporting a drowning involving three children. Police also were called. First responders performed CPR and provided first aid, but the children were pronounced dead.
