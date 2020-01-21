Police: Mother Says She Killed 3 Kids Found In Phoenix Home

A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children after they were found dead inside the family home at this location Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. A 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found dead inside the family’s home Monday. Police said Tuesday that the 22-year-old mother admitted to harming her three children and has been booked into jail. Phoenix firefighters say they received a call from the home reporting a drowning involving three children. Police also were called. First responders performed CPR and provided first aid, but the children were pronounced dead.