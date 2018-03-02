Home NATIONAL Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting
Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

0
0
BN-XH588_VEGASj_P_20180202150714
now viewing

Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

juvenile detention JW037.jpg
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Taking Tougher Stance On Russia Nuclear Threat

Steve Marks and Lila Miller. Rockwall County Jail
now playing

Couple Charged With Selling Teenage Girl For Sex

child-abuse
now playing

New Data: Child Abuse Deaths Rise, Notably In Texas, Indiana

TEXAS SALES TAX MONEY
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Revenue Almost $2.7B

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
now playing

Bush Got Contractor Donations After $13M Harvey Contract

MALDIVES CLASHES
now playing

2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

ALEP REFUGEES
now playing

Still A Trickle, But Refugees Sick Of Exile Return To Syria

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

AG Sessions Defends Deputy Amid Trump Criticism

TEXAS EXECUTION
now playing

Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters' Deaths

(AP) – Las Vegas police wouldn’t say whether armor-piercing ammunition was fired during the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after a dealer who sold it to the gunman was charged with manufacturing such bullets.
Officer Larry Hadfield on Friday referred to a preliminary report released last month.
It says some rifle magazines were loaded with various types of bullets, including armor-piercing ammunition and armor-piercing incendiary ammunition.
The report says a “complete breakdown” of the types of ammunition loaded in the guns and the cartridge casings expended will be documented in the final report. It’s unclear when that report will be available.
A criminal complaint says Douglas Haig’s fingerprints were found on unfired armor-piercing bullets inside the hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the attack Oct. 1.
Federal officials declined or didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
This item has been corrected to show the preliminary report released last month, not this month.

Related posts:

  1. New Data: Child Abuse Deaths Rise, Notably In Texas, Indiana
  2. Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas
  3. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  4. Controversial Memo Alleges Anti-Trump Bias In Russia Probe
Related Posts
juvenile detention JW037.jpg

Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious

Fred Cruz 0
donaldtrump_060716getty

Trump Taking Tougher Stance On Russia Nuclear Threat

Fred Cruz 0
JEFF SESSIONS

AG Sessions Defends Deputy Amid Trump Criticism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video