Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

(AP) – Las Vegas police wouldn’t say whether armor-piercing ammunition was fired during the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after a dealer who sold it to the gunman was charged with manufacturing such bullets.

Officer Larry Hadfield on Friday referred to a preliminary report released last month.

It says some rifle magazines were loaded with various types of bullets, including armor-piercing ammunition and armor-piercing incendiary ammunition.

The report says a “complete breakdown” of the types of ammunition loaded in the guns and the cartridge casings expended will be documented in the final report. It’s unclear when that report will be available.

A criminal complaint says Douglas Haig’s fingerprints were found on unfired armor-piercing bullets inside the hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the attack Oct. 1.

Federal officials declined or didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

This item has been corrected to show the preliminary report released last month, not this month.