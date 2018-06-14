Home TEXAS Police Officer Replaces Ill Man’s Stolen Groceries
Police Officer Replaces Ill Man’s Stolen Groceries
(AP) – An off-duty Houston police officer has paid to replace groceries stolen from an ill man after he collapsed in a parking lot just after buying the items.  Officer Kirsten Koryciak, in a police Facebook posting, said Wednesday she has relatives with diabetes and she cares about the community.  The man is diabetic, had a medical episode and collapsed Tuesday outside a Walmart.

Koryciak was working store security when she noticed the man, who earlier bought groceries, walk back inside with a bandaged arm.  She asked what happened and the still-groggy man said he had a diabetic episode and collapsed. He said emergency personnel were summoned and while he was being treated – someone stole his groceries, about $20 to $30 worth of items.  Houston police are investigating.

