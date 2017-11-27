Home TEXAS Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall
Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall
TEXAS
0

Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall

0
0
shooting investigation
now viewing

Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall

POPE IN MYANMAR
now playing

Pope Meets With Powerful Myanmar Military Chief

MARKEL ENGAGEMENT RING
now playing

Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana's Diamonds

ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME
now playing

Man Arrested In Florida's Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

Abu Dhabi International Airport
now playing

Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

www.usnews
now playing

Supreme Court Won't Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Al Franken
now playing

Sen. Al Franken Back At Work, 'Ashamed' Amid Groping Claims

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

_91214923_fancybearswebsite
now playing

FBI Leaves US Targets Of Russian Hackers In The Dark

Supreme Court Cellphone Tracking
now playing

Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data

la-fi-cfpb-director-suit-20171126
now playing

Suit Seeks To Stop President Trump From Naming Acting Director Of CFPB

(AP) – Police say an officer shot a suspected shoplifter near the food court at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall.  Arlington police spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon after a theft was reported at a store inside The Parks at Arlington mall. Police say the suspect attempted to flee from security before going up an escalator toward the food court.

Cook says the male suspect then pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer who thought the weapon was real. The unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.  Authorities say no one else was injured.

The mall closed early as police evacuated the remaining shoppers.  Additional details were not immediately available. Police are investigating.

Related posts:

  1. Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police
  2. Man Punches Police Officer At Traffic Stop
  3. Man Charged In Texas Trooper’s Shooting Death
  4. Gorsuch’s Early Reviews: What Right Hoped For, Left Feared
Related Posts
ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME

Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

jsalinas 0
Abu Dhabi International Airport

Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

jsalinas 0
www.usnews

Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video