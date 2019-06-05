Police Officer Suspended In San Benito Shooting Death

One San Benito police officer has been suspended and two other officers will remain under investigation in connection with the police shooting death of a 21-year-old San Benito man last December.

The actions were announced late Wednesday by Police Chief Fred Bell following an internal affairs investigation stemming from the death of Ricardo Trevino. The investigation focused on whether the six officers involved followed department policies on vehicle pursuits and use of deadly force.

It was the afternoon of December 7th when Trevino sped away from church and led police on a pursuit to El Ranchito where he stopped in a cul-de-sac. It’s not clear what happened next but moments later Trevino, who was not armed, was shot dead in a barrage of bullets.

A separate Texas Rangers criminal investigation is still ongoing focusing on whether the officers were justified in using deadly force.