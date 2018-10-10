Home TEXAS Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued
Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued
TEXAS
0

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

0
0
EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now viewing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – Four parents have filed civil rights lawsuits against police in El Paso, Texas, after an officer was caught on video pointing a gun at a group of children . An attorney for the parents announced the filing of the two lawsuits Tuesday.

Television station KVIA reports both suits accuse Officer Jose Rivas and four other officers of using excessive force and violating the civil rights of the eight children in the July 5 confrontation and another incident in late 2016.  An El Paso Police Department internal investigation cleared Rivas of any wrongdoing.

El Paso police union president Ron Martin defended Rivas’ contention that he perceived a threat when he drew his weapon. The families’ attorney, Solomon Radner, called that preposterous.

Related posts:

  1. Weslaco Police Issue Child Abduction Alert
  2. Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn’t Guilty
  3. Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group’s License Plate
  4. State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator
Related Posts
Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

jsalinas 0
JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video