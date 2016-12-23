Home NATIONAL Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun
Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun
NATIONAL
Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun

Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun

(AP) – Police say a Cleveland police officer’s 2-year-old son has died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon.  A Cleveland police statement says officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday.  Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.  The names of the child and the father weren’t immediately released.

The police statement says preliminary information indicates that the child got his 54-year-old father’s gun and shot himself. Police say they are continuing their investigation.  They say the officer was hired by the department in 1993.

