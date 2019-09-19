Police Officers Cleared In San Benito Man’s Shooting Death

Six law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Benito man last December.

A Cameron County grand jury determined the officers were justified in using deadly force against Ricardo Trevino. The ruling is based on a 9-month Texas Rangers investigation which found Trevino drove his car in a way that endangered the officers. It was the afternoon of December 7th when Trevino sped away from a San Benito church and led police on a more than 20-mile chase that ended in a cul-de-sac in El Ranchito. There, investigators say, Trevino collided with a police car, then sped backwards toward four other officers, all of whom opened fire.

Trevino was killed in a barrage of bullets. But the attorney for Trevino’s family calls the killing unreasonable, saying the officers crossed the line, and he tells the Valley Morning Star the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city.