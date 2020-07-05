TEXAS

Police: Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Shot His Wife

(AP) – Police in a Dallas suburb say they shot and killed a man after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers. Irving police say they responded to a call before 10 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said her husband shot her. Officers found the man in the backyard of a neighboring property.

Police say they announced themselves while entering the backyard, and then both the man and the officers began shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

