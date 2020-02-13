Police: Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man Dead

(AP) – Police say officers have shot dead a knife-wielding man suspected of assault at a suburban Dallas motel.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office say 30-year-old Dewayne Brian Bowman died in the predawn hours of Wednesday of gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the courtyard of a Grand Prairie, Texas, motel. Grand Prairie police say officers went to the motel in response to reports that a man had assaulted at least one person.

Two officers arrived to find the knife-wielding man. After several attempts to defuse the situation, the man moved toward the officers and both opened fire.