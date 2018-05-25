Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn’t Have Record

(AP) – Police say the man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant had no criminal record or connection to the victims or the restaurant.

Police say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie’s On The Lake late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. Tilghman was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews said during a news conference Friday that Tilghman’s only interaction with local police was in 2003, during a domestic assault and battery when Tilghman was 13.

Mathews says the shooting appeared to be random, but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. Mathews says it “looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there.”