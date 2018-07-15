Home NATIONAL Police: Paralyzed Man Zip-Tied, Used Stun Gun On Dancer
date 2018-07-15
NATIONAL
Police: Paralyzed Man Zip-Tied, Used Stun Gun On Dancer
Police: Paralyzed Man Zip-Tied, Used Stun Gun On Dancer

AP) – Georgia authorities say a man paralyzed from the waist down paid an exotic dancer to perform at his home and then zip-tied her, demanded sex and shot her with a stun gun.

WSB-TV reported Friday that 31-year-old Johnnie Thompson of Decatur is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

DeKalb County police detective Chris Tappan says Thompson forced the woman to take her clothes off and then demanded sex. After she refused sex, Tappan says Thompson shot the woman with a stun gun and then fired a handgun at her.

Police say the woman was able to cut herself free and escape through a window.

Authorities say Thompson told investigators that he was defending himself.

