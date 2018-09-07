Home NATIONAL Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2
Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2
NATIONAL
0

Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

0
0
Aviation Crash Virginia
now viewing

Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
now playing

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

JAPAN FLOODS-1
now playing

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL
now playing

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

THAILAND CAVE RESCUE
now playing

Official: Rescued Thai Boys 'safe and conscious'

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

(AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says they’ve recovered the body of the pilot of small helicopter that crashed into a Virginia condominium, raising the death toll from the crash to two.

NTSB Air Safety Investigator Doug Brazy said Monday at a news conference that the pilot’s body has been found, but they are still working to identify the person who was flying the Robinson R44, registered to an Alexandria, Virginia address.

Brazy says the pilot was the only person on board Sunday afternoon, and the helicopter took off from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport about a mile away. Investigators are still trying to find out the flight’s purpose and destination.

Virginia State Police say 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko was killed. She lived in one of the units beneath the crash.

No related posts.

Related Posts
FAMILY SEPARATION

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

jsalinas 0
Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video