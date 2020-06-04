Police Probe Motive After Officer Stabbed In The Neck In NYC

(AP) – New York City police are trying to determine what motivated a stabbing ambush of an officer on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn. The attack late Wednesday spurred a struggle in which the suspect was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands.

Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre is expected to recover from stab wounds in the neck. The other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, also are expected to recover.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Shea says it’s too “soon to make statements at this point” about any impetus for the stabbing.