Police Question Man After 4 Men Killed In Shooting In Mississippi

(AP) – Authorities in Mississippi are questioning a man in connection with the deaths of four people who were shot and killed after an argument at a nightclub.  Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells WLBT-TV the four men were shot early Monday after an argument at the Club 66 nightclub.  Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers tells WJTV-TV two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two wounded men died at a hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said a man wanted for questioning in the killings was taken into custody Monday in Jackson by a U.S. Marshals Service task force. Authorities had earlier asked law enforcement officials in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama to be on the lookout for him.  Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

