Police Question Notre Dame Workers About Fire Cause

A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Crews working on renovating the Notre Dame Cathedral when the massive fire broke out are being questioned by police.

The Paris prosecutor’s office says they’ve opened an investigation into what they are calling involuntary destruction by fire. They say they believe it was an accident, and the blaze was not intentionally set.