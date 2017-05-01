Home NATIONAL Police: Race Not Motive Behind Video Attack
(AP) — Chicago police say they don’t believe a man who was beaten in an assault broadcast live on Facebook was targeted because he was white.  Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that charges are expected soon against four black suspects.

Guglielmi says the suspects made “terrible racist statements” during the attack, but that investigators believe the victim was targeted because he has special needs, not because of his race.  Guglielmi says it’s possible the suspects were trying to extort something from the victim’s family.

Video from Chicago media outlets appears to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video “sickening.”  Guglielmi said police are working with prosecutors “to build the strongest case.”

