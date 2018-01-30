Home TEXAS Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas
Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas
Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas

Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas

(AP) – Police have released a photo of a still-unidentified boy whose dead body washed ashore three months ago in Galveston, Texas.  Investigators made the unusual move Tuesday in hopes of generating new leads.

Police spokesman Josh Schirard says investigators didn’t take lightly their decision to release the photo of the boy’s face. He says it was edited slightly to remove signs of decomposition to make it easier for the public to see.

The boy, who was between 3 and 4 years old, was found October 20. Police say autopsy results did not determine a cause of death but showed the boy did not drown.  Detective Jeff Banks says investigators have waded through hundreds of leads and submitted the boys DNA to several labs, but have no answers.

