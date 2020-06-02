Police: Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed Amid Unrest

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Lee's Pawn & Jewelry in St. Louis, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer who served 38 years on the force was shot and killed by looters at the pawn shop early Tuesday, police said. David Dorn was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, which had been ransacked after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent overnight. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) – Police say a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd. David Dorn was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry.

Police have not released details of what led to the shooting about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and no one has been arrested. The shooting and theft at the pawn shop apparently was posted on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down.