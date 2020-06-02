Police: Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed Amid Unrest

(AP) – Police say a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd. David Dorn was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry.
Police have not released details of what led to the shooting about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and no one has been arrested. The shooting and theft at the pawn shop apparently was posted on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down.