Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

(AP) – An area of the College Station police department parking lot set up to provide a safe location for people selling and trading online items has become not safe for two would-be entrepreneurs accused of dealing stolen merchandise.

Police say Jahilil Ryan Brown and Deanthony Marquece Williams, both 19, tried to sell a stolen Xbox console Saturday afternoon to the person who originally had it taken from him.

Bryan-College Station TV station KBTX reports the original owner spotted online and for sale the device he recently lost in a vehicle burglary. He made arrangements to buy it back and police were on hand to take the sellers into custody. Both men have been booked into the Brazos County Jail on theft charges.

