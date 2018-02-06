Home TEXAS Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel
Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel
TEXAS
0

Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel

0
0
3e4d2e96-621c-40e8-9bff-c2b00310f698-large16x9_Womanpulledfrombridge
now viewing

Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel

WPTV_Marijuana_cigarette_20140207132954_640_480
now playing

Bad Timing: End To Pot Prosecutions Comes Too Late For Many

WireAP_e0c7fcd597a14856880a051f04901215_12x5_992
now playing

Mourning For Guatemalan Woman Shot By US Border Patrol

AMLO-17-640×360
now playing

UN Office Impartial In Mexico Elections, Despite Letter

2675adf5dd7c4eb3a1941f4885b3496ca4291b5e
now playing

Sworn In As Spain's Leader, Sanchez Faces Catalan Conundrum

media_4d88e2611849403a9f8e184ddad7c334-DMID1-5eyzty85m-640×360
now playing

Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay

mega+millions1+sf
now playing

Texas Woman's Theft Of Lottery Winnings Impoverished Mother

download-1
now playing

Idaho Teacher Accused Of Feeding Puppy To Turtle Is Charged

t_1527863068911_name_ny_martin_scorsese_dog_lawsuit_20180601
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Martin Scorsese's Dog Of Attacking Nurse

920×920
now playing

Navy Marks Triton Arrival At Southern California Base

5b1218dd3c1c6_image
now playing

The Latest: Students Tempered By 'Events of May 18' Graduate

(AP) – Police have saved a woman perched on the guardrail of a Texas highway bridge across the Houston Ship Channel amid concerns she might jump.

La Porte (luh-PORT’) police posted patrol car video online showing the May 25 rescue by officers responding to a 911 call about a woman on the cable-stayed Fred Hartman Bridge.

Video released Thursday shows an officer walking toward the woman as she dangles her feet over the edge and at times appears to look at the water, about 175 feet below.

Two other officers approach from behind and they pull the woman from the chest-high railing. She was transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.

La Porte police didn’t immediately provide additional details on her Friday.

The Fred Hartman Bridge links Houston and Baytown.

Related posts:

  1. Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel; Watch Video
  2. Police: Baby Was Killed By Family’s Pit Bull
  3. Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School
  4. Welfare Concern Issued For Man Missing In Brownsville
Related Posts
media_4d88e2611849403a9f8e184ddad7c334-DMID1-5eyzty85m-640×360

Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay

Danny Castillon 0
mega+millions1+sf

Texas Woman’s Theft Of Lottery Winnings Impoverished Mother

Danny Castillon 0
DEADLY SHOOTING

Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video