Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel; Watch Video

(AP) – Police have saved a woman perched on the guardrail of a Texas highway bridge across the Houston Ship Channel amid concerns she might jump.  La Porte police posted patrol car video online showing the May 25 rescue by officers responding to a 911 call about a woman on the cable-stayed Fred Hartman Bridge.

Video released Thursday shows an officer walking toward the woman as she dangles her feet over the edge and at times appears to look at the water, about 175 feet below.  Two other officers approach from behind and they pull the woman from the chest-high railing. She was transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.

La Porte police didn’t immediately provide additional details on her Friday.   The Fred Hartman Bridge links Houston and Baytown.

