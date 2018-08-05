Home TEXAS Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake
Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake
TEXAS
0

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

0
0
POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS
now viewing

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
now playing

Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

FACEBOOL
now playing

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

Gina Haspel
now playing

Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

GAVEL
now playing

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

mosquito_1500416254073_7521235_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: No Intent To Separate Families In Immigration Prosecutions

mike pompeo
now playing

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Stresses Importance Of Relationship With Mexico

state Rep. René Oliveira brownsville police dept
now playing

Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira's Drunken Driving Arrest

(AP) – Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lake.

Police in Sugar Land say witnesses called 911 Saturday morning after seeing the vehicle go into the lake at high speed. Police say the woman also called 911 as her car sank.

Police say officers arrived within minutes and that three officers jumped into the lake, which is known to contain alligators and snakes.  The footage shows police breaking a window and pulling the woman out. She was not hurt. Police say an officer was treated for minor cuts.  She told police that she fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Related posts:

  1. Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira’s Drunken Driving Arrest
  2. Man Kills 11-Year-Old Son, Then Self
  3. SUV Driver Dies After Struck By Fleeing Vehicle
  4. Money May Have Been The Motive Say Edinburg Homicide Investigators
Related Posts
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

jsalinas 0
ken paxton

Paxton: HHS Should Restore Healthy Texas Women Program Funds

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video