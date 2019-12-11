Police Say 4 Victims Died In Triple Homicide-Suicide

Edinburg police are now saying the four people found shot to death Tuesday were victims of a triple homicide and suicide. But officials aren’t yet saying which person did the shooting.

Officers had responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning, entered an apartment home on the 300 block of West Kuhn Street, and found the bodies of three people, along with a toddler boy who had not been harmed. Officers later found a fourth victim at a separate location. Investigators say the dead are a mother and daughter, the daughter’s boyfriend, and a male home care provider.

The names and ages of the victims are not yet being released as police continue with what they’re calling a “sensitive and complex” investigation.