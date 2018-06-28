Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

(AP) – Police say five people have been killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths Thursday at a news conference. Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said that there were “several fatalities and several people in the hospital.”

Lt Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody. A spokeswoman for the city of Annapolis, Maryland, says one suspect is in custody after a shooting at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Susan O’Brien shared the information with The Associated Press in an email Thursday afternoon. A spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.

Anne Arundel Medical Center spokeswoman Arminta Plater said she couldn’t immediately provide any further details.