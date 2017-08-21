Home TEXAS Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog
Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog
TEXAS
0

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

0
0
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now viewing

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

This is an undated handout photo sourced from social media of 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub.
now playing

Police Shoot And Kill Barcelona Van Attacker

Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction
now playing

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

confederate-statues-texas
now playing

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Immigration Fraud Lawyers
now playing

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

cyber-attack-comp
now playing

UK Promises To Prosecute Online Hate Crimes Vigorously

14b3e3a2781540ab9e479f533c7b98a3_original
now playing

US And S. Korean Troops Start Drills Amid N. Korea Standoff

47ff4064b2db4634b437aba4d86ab626
now playing

Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address

920×920 (7)
now playing

Mourners Keep Gathering At Barcelona Attack Site

WireAP_468ca9b7c23c4c04b2fcc314b9ce0b61_12x5_992
now playing

Tanker In Navy Collision Had Safety Violations

(AP) – Houston police say a 2-month-old boy has died after being mauled by one of his family’s pet dogs.  Police on Monday identified the victim as Michael James Obergas. The boy was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at a Houston hospital.

Police responded to a home on a report of a child bitten by a dog. A preliminary investigation determined the baby was left in a bedroom. Investigators say one of the family’s two dogs managed to open the door to the bedroom and attack the infant.

Houston police say both dogs were transported to an animal control facility following the attack. Officials did not immediately provide further details on the dogs Monday.  Police say the boy’s parents were questioned. No charges have been filed.

Related posts:

  1. Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video
  2. Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home
  3. Brownsville Health Workers Going Door-To-Door In Zika Prevention Campaign
  4. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

jsalinas 0
confederate-statues-texas

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Immigration Fraud Lawyers

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video