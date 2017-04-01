Home TEXAS Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded
Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded
TEXAS
0

Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded

marijuana-joints-being-lit
now playing

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

charles-manson-1
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

UPDATE: Israeli Soldier To Be Sentenced On Jan. 15

instanbul-attack-nigh-club-suspect
now playing

UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter

mike-pence
now playing

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Tells GOP That Democrats 'own' Health Law

obamacare
now playing

Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law

winter-storm-blizzard-weather
now playing

Southern States Bracing For Potential Of Snow, Sleet, Ice

Nahomi Rodriguez san benito mcdonlds disappearance
now playing

Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen

150305-sepulveda_two
now playing

Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge

FACEBOOK GENERIC(AP) – Police say four people have been wounded during gunfire in a North Texas neighborhood blamed on a feud over some Facebook postings.  Allen police on Wednesday arrested one person and detained eight others for questioning following the overnight shootings.

Sgt. Jon Felty (FEL’-tee) says an internet   disagreement going live on Facebook led to Tuesday night’s altercation.  Felty had no immediate details on charges or whether other arrests were pending after police say nine people from Dallas drove about 25 miles north, to a house in Allen, to confront several individuals.  Felty says the fight seemed to stem from an incident a few days ago in Dallas. He had no immediate information on the original dispute.  Police say all four gunshot victims were transported to hospitals and should recover.

Related posts:

  1. 7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop
  2. UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter
  3. Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County
  4. Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase
Related Posts
CHILD ABUSE

Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Toddler

jsalinas 0
drowning generic

Body Of Boy, 5, And Father Recovered From East Texas Lake

jsalinas 0
texas-capital

2 Texas Lawmakers Seek To Tighten Public Records Law

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video