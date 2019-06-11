Police Say Harlingen Suspect Directed Threats Toward Synagogues And Mosques

The 18-year-old Harlingen man arrested last week for posting social media threats against religious organizations was specifically targeting mosques and synagogues.

Cameron County law enforcers made that disclosure during a news conference today, adding that the threats were made on Twitter. 18-year-old Joel Hayden Schrimsher was taken into custody last Friday after a joint local and federal investigation led to a central Harlingen home, where authorities say a search turned up evidence related to the social media threats, along with chemical compounds used to make a bomb.

Schrimsher remains jailed on felony charges of making terroristic threats and possessing components for explosives.