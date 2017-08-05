Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers

(AP) – Austin police say they’ve shot and killed a man after he fired his gun in the direction of two officers. Police said that they spotted someone on security cameras firing a handgun in the air outside an Austin nightclub just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located the man, who fled.

Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley said Sunday that a “preliminary investigation” showed the man fired at the pursuing officers, who then returned fire and struck him. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly afterward.

The man was not immediately identified. Manley says both officers have been placed on administrative duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.