Home TEXAS Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers
Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers
TEXAS
0

Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers

0
0
POLICE SHOOTING
now viewing

Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers

BATHROOM BILL
now playing

Pastor: Texas' Abbott Urges Churches To Back 'bathroom bill'

michael and heather jones sentenced to life for killing 7 yr old son
now playing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son

dr carlos cardenas to lead tx med assoc
now playing

Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association

Tiara adorned with 367 diamonds stolen from German museum
now playing

Tiara Adorned With 367 Diamonds Stolen From German Museum

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korea Claims Plot Reveals US State-Sponsored Terrorism

MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Obama Said To Have Warned Trump About Flynn

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

States Brace For Big Decisions Under GOP Health Care Changes

CARGO PLANE IN WEST VIRGINIA CRASHES, UPS CARGO CONTRACTED
now playing

Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed At West Virginia Airport Identified

shooting-investigation
now playing

Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded

CRIME SCENE GENERIC
now playing

Texas Man's Body Found In Trunk Of Car

(AP) – Austin police say they’ve shot and killed a man after he fired his gun in the direction of two officers.  Police said that they spotted someone on security cameras firing a handgun in the air outside an Austin nightclub just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located the man, who fled.

Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley said Sunday that a “preliminary investigation” showed the man fired at the pursuing officers, who then returned fire and struck him.  He was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly afterward.

The man was not immediately identified.  Manley says both officers have been placed on administrative duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Related posts:

  1. Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded
  2. Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint
  3. Texas Man’s Body Found In Trunk Of Car
  4. McAllen Man Charged After Leaving Baby In His Car in 90 Degree Heat
Related Posts
BATHROOM BILL

Pastor: Texas’ Abbott Urges Churches To Back ‘bathroom bill’

jsalinas 0
CARGO PLANE IN WEST VIRGINIA CRASHES, UPS CARGO CONTRACTED

Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed At West Virginia Airport Identified

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video