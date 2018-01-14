Home NATIONAL Police Say Mom Was Killed By Son After Video Game Argument
Police Say Mom Was Killed By Son After Video Game Argument
Police Say Mom Was Killed By Son After Video Game Argument

(AP) – Police have arrested a Northern California man they say fatally shot his mother after an argument that erupted as he was playing a video game.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Nicholson of Ceres was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police called to Nicholson’s home found his 68-year-old mother with a head wound. She died at a hospital.

Police said Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after she heard him shouting because grew enraged as he played a video game.

Police say Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her. He allegedly got a gun and shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled the weapon away.

Nicholson drove off, but was stopped in the town of Riverbank.

